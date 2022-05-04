PM, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm desire to broaden ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a telephone call to Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, where both leaders reaffirmed the desire to broaden ties.



Sharif conveyed his warm wishes along with Eid greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

During the call, they confirmed plans to closely work together to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Sharif expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded by the Saudi leadership and the government during his recent visit to the Kingdom on April 28-May 1, 2022.



Recalling his interaction with the Crown Prince, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen the historic brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and further elevate the strategic relationship between the two countries in all spheres.

PM also underlined his firm resolve to implement the decisions taken during his recent meeting with the Crown Prince. Both the leaders emphasised the importance of following through on the understandings reached during the visit.

The Crown Prince warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister’s Eid greetings and conveyed greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan.

