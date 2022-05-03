Responsible, free press ultimate conscience of society: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the ultimate conscience of society was a responsible, conscientious free press.
Taking to Twitter to mark the World Press Freedom Day, she said the contribution of the press was transparency, accountability, and healthy discourse with high standards of ethics and journalism.
She said it was the collective duty of all to stand unified in condemnation of persecution and intimidation of the press.
MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq had supported hooliganism against PM Shehbaz Sharif's delegation in Twitter post
Imran Khan calls on party supporters to begin march preparations on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr
Contents of cipher clearly reflect a regime change conspiracy to remove me from office, claims PTI chairman Imran Khan
PM prays for the security, development and prosperity of the nation, country and the Muslim Ummah
The city last recorded 28 °C at night on April 28, 2010
National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administer the oath to Hamza Shahbaz