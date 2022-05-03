Responsible, free press ultimate conscience of society: Marriyum

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the ultimate conscience of society was a responsible, conscientious free press.

Taking to Twitter to mark the World Press Freedom Day, she said the contribution of the press was transparency, accountability, and healthy discourse with high standards of ethics and journalism.

She said it was the collective duty of all to stand unified in condemnation of persecution and intimidation of the press.