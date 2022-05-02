Pete Davidson takes a dig at Kanye West at 'Netflix Is A Joke Festival'

Pete Davidson didn't miss out the chance to clap back at Kanye West's attacks during his performance at Netflix Is A Joke Festival.
The audience burst into laughter as the comedian grabbed the microphone to headline two stand-up shows Pete Davidson and Best Friends at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on Friday.
During his performance, Davidson looked back at an eventful year which kicked off with an AIDS scare which was referring to the rumours sparked by the Donda 2 rapper earlier this year.
Davidson also poked fun at West sending Kim Kardashians a truck full of roses.
Comparing the hip-hop artists to Robin Williams' hit 1993 film Mrs Doubtfire, the 28-year-old comedian said, “Am I the only one who secretly hopes Kanye will go full Mrs Doubtfire?”
