Eid moon in Pakistan: Live updates

— Illustration by Mohamed Hassan/ Pixabay

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet today (Sunday) to sight the moon of Shawal 1443 AH, which will decide the first day of Eid in Pakistan.

The main meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad with Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair, while the zonal committees will sight the Shawwal crescent in their respective areas.

Maulana Azad will announce the final decision about the sighting of the crescent.

If the moon is spotted today, Pakistan will mark Eidul Fitr tomorrow (Monday).

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that there are no chances of the Shawwal moon being sighted today and therefore, Eidul Fitr may fall on Tuesday in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, South Waziristan in Pakistan and Afghanistan are celebrating Eid today after sighting the Shawwal moon yesterday.