Imran Khan will definitely be arrested, says Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — AFP/ file

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has vowed that former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be arrested for allegedly ordering hooliganism and sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation within the premises of Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) earlier this week.

The minister termed Imran as a "fitna", saying that what they did will not be forgiven.

“They will not be forgiven at all for what they did. Imran Khan will be arrested definitely,” Sanaullah said.

He said that there is no justification for not filing a case against those who violated the sanctity of Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), as he referred to the First Information Report registered against almost 150 people, including Imran.

Sanaullah further stated that the hooliganism at the holy mosque was pre-planned and people had been provoked to take part in it. The minister said that the government will not create any obstacle if the citizens come forward and seek action in this regard.

As per the planning, a group of people headed by Aneel Mussarat and Sahibzada Jahangir arrived in Saudi Arabia from the UK for hooliganism at the Masjid-e-Nabawi, he said.

“This man [Imran Khan] is bent on misleading the new generation,” he said and asked if anyone ever called for a protest on Chand Raat?

Talking about the plot behind the incident, the minister asked: “Is there any need for proof after Sheikh Rasheed's press conference?”

Saudi Arabia to deport some people

Sanaullah said that the Saudi government has decided to take action against the people involved in the incident, adding that some people will be deported from the Kingdom.

Nobody can even think of taking personal animosity and politics to Masjid-e-Nabawi, he added.

Ex-PM Imran Khan among 150 booked

Earlier in the day, former prime minister Imran Khan is among around 150 people who were booked in a case relating to hooliganism at Masjid-e-Nabawi.

The case has been registered against the suspects at the Madina Town Police Station in Faisalabad on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Naeem.

Those nominated in the case include former information minister Fawad Chaudhry, ex-special assistant to the prime minister for political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, National Assembly former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri, MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Aneel Mussarat, a British-Pakistani businessman, and others.

Two separate groups, a 150-member group from Pakistan and another group from London, had been sent to Saudi Arabia, who harassed Pakistani pilgrims and stopped them from performing their religious rituals at Masjid-e-Nabawi, read the FIR.

Referring to the statements of Sheikh Rashid and Rashid Shafique, the complainant said that the incident took place under a premeditated conspiracy.

Sheikh Rasheed's nephew arrested

Meanwhile, former federal minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was arrested at the Islamabad airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Sunday (today).

The arrest was made in connection with the incident of slogan chanting at Masjid-e-Nabawi against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

Sources affiliated with the airport staff said that Shafiq travelled to Pakistan through a private airline.

Rashid confirmed his nephew's arrest, saying that he had just landed in Pakistan after performing Umrah when he was arrested.

"None of us were in Saudi Arabia, but cases were still registered [against us]. Residences are being raided after the registration of the cases," Rashid said, condemning the arrest.

He further stated that people would "harass them wherever they went".

Sources privy to the matter said that Shafiq has been shifted to a Federal Investigation Agency cell.

On the night following the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, Shafiq had posted a video from the holy site, supporting the hooliganism.

He had also hinted that the same would happen to the delegation when they visit the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.