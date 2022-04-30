Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom to 'renew' their wedding vows next year

Faryal Makhdoom expresses her unhappiness about grand wedding with boxer Amir Khan.

Speaking on the couple's reality show Meet the Khans: Big In Bolton on Thursday night, Faryal said: "I wish I could change everything about my wedding.

The couple tied the knot with around 400 guests in a lavish ceremony in New York worth $1million.

"I'd changed the way I dressed because I'm more in fashion now and I'm definitely more confident to be who I am and be in front of the camera all the time.'

She added that she would renew her wedding vows in the upcoming year: "Maybe on my tenth anniversary [which is] in another year.

For how she wants a different wedding, Faryal added: "I think I would just do a beach wedding with a hundred people you know rather than four thousand people that you barely even know, and really enjoy it."

Faryal and Amir share young daughters Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four, and son Muhammad, two.