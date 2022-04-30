Karachi endures hottest night in April since 2010

Karachi records the highest night temperature since 2010. Photo: file

KARACHI: As the extreme hot weather gripped Karachi, the metropolis on Friday recorded the highest temperature at night in April since 2010, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).



According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis yesterday night was 28.5°C. The city last recorded 28 °C on April 28, 2010.

In its daily weather forecast, the Pakistan Metrological Department warned that the whole country, particularly plain areas are under the grip of heatwave conditions. It advised the people to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heatwave.

The PMD forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country and very hot in plain areas for today (Saturday).

However, light rain/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas, it added.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain predicted during Eid holidays

The Met Office has predicted that the heatwave conditions are likely to subside during the Eid holidays, adding that a westerly wave is likely to enter the western part of the country from May 1st and likely to persist till May 5th.

Under the influence of this weather system, dust storm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin on May 1-2.

The windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures in Balochistan, Sindh on May 1-2, warned the Met Office.