Princess Charlotte, Prince George spotted preparing for Queen’s Jubilee: See

File Footage

Princess Charlotte and her brother, Princes George and Louis, were spotted by public in Windsor this week during what appeared to be preparations for the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June!

According to My London, Charlotte, George and Louis were spotted by members of the public sitting in the Queen’s carriages at Windsor, with a video of the same already taking royal internet by storm.

The sighting comes just days after it was reported that all three of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are expected to ride in carriages alongside other royal members during the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in June.

Other members of the royal family were also seen in the videos shared on social media, with Kate and Princess Eugenie with her one-year-old son August also visible.

While it remains unclear whether the Cambridge kids rode in the carriages in preparation for the Queen’s jubilee, royal fans seem convinced that they will feature prominently at the celebrations.