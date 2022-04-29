The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain “alert” during the forecast period.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted dust-thunderstorm and rain during the Eid holidays in several cities including Karachi.

A PMD statement said that a westerly wave is likely to enter the western part of the country from May 1 (Sunday) and is likely to persist till May 5 (Thursday).

Under the influence of this weather system, the PMD said rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Chaghi, Noshki, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Loralai, Mastung, Zhob, Ziarat, Kalat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, and Rahimyar Khan from May 1 to May 3.

It added that dust-storm is also expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Badin during May 1-2 while dust-thunderstorm/ light rain is expected in DI Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing, Jhang, Sheikhupura, Lahore, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat from May 2-4.

The PMD said that rain-wind/thunderstorm is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurum, Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Gilgit, Ghizer, Astore and Skardu), Kashmir (Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, Rawalakot, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shupiyan, Anantnag and Leh) from May 1-5.

The weather department warned of damages to vulnerable structures due to windstorms, adding day temperatures are likely to fall 04-06°c during the forecast period. It further said that rain may cause landsliding in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from May 2-5.

