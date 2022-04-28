PM Shahbaz to appoint next army chief on merit: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the questions raised by PTI leaders over the incumbent government’s authority regarding appointing the new army chief, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would exercise powers given in the Constitution to appoint General Qamar Javed Bajwa's successor on merit and recommendations given by the army.



Speaking on the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, the PML-N leader said the new army chief’s appointment would have to take place in November and there are still seven months left.

“When the time comes, PM Shahbaz will exercise his powers given in the Constitution for the appointment, however, nothing can stop him from doing so,” Asif said.

In reference to ex-information minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement on the matter, Asif questioned what right does the PTI has constitutionally and legally to stop the premier from appointing the COAS?

A day earlier, Fawad took to his official Twitter handle and said that the constitution allows the elected prime minister to appoint COAS and make other important appointments, however, the present government has no right to make these permanent appointments.

Reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s criticism of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, the PML-N leader said that the PTI wanted to appoint Babar Yaqoob but the then Opposition opposed his name.

“After Babar Yaqoob's name was rejected, PTI proposed Sikandar Sultan’s name for the CEC, however, it didn’t say that his name was given by establishment,” he added.

Khawaja Asif further said: "We have ousted Imran Khan from our votes and ended his four years regime involved in full corruption."