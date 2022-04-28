TV presenter in trouble for remarks against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A British TV host is in the hot waters after he suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be thrown over the Buckingham Palace Balcony.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, "The April 20 Episode of "Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel" has so far received 402 formal Ofcom complaints which is more than any other show in Britain last week."

He said that "If it is found that the Broadcasting Code was breached, Ofcom will begin an investigation."

The remarks against the Duke and Duchess were made after reports emerged that the Queen invited them to appear on the balcony to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The invitation was extended after Meghan and Harry met with the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games 2022.







