Thursday April 28, 2022
TV presenter in trouble for remarks against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By Web Desk
April 28, 2022
A  British  TV host is in the hot waters after he suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan  Markle should be thrown  over the Buckingham Palace Balcony.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, "The April 20 Episode  of "Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel" has so far received  402 formal Ofcom  complaints which is more than any other show  in Britain last week."

He said that "If it is found that  the Broadcasting Code was breached,  Ofcom will begin an investigation."

The remarks against the Duke and Duchess were made after reports emerged that the Queen invited them to appear on the balcony to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The invitation was extended after Meghan and Harry met with the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games 2022.


