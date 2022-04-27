Asim Ahmad appointed as FBR chairman

Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmad. Photo: Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer, as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) with immediate effect.

As per the notification issued by the Establishment Division, “With the approval of the federal government, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS), is appointed as chairman, Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders."

He replaced Dr Muhammad Ashfaque.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a federal cabinet meeting to discuss important matters including the appointment of the new FBR chairman.



A summary was presented before the cabinet which was approved and afterwards a notification was issued by the Establishment Division.