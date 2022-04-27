 
close
Wednesday April 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Eid in Pakistan: Astronomers predict sighting of Shawwal moon

The birth of Shawwal moon is expected at 1:28 am on the night between April 30 and May 1

By Web Desk
April 27, 2022
Photo: AFP/file
Photo: AFP/file  

ISLAMABAD: Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on May 3 as the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on May 2 (Monday), forecast astronomers.

The birth of the Shawwal moon is expected at 1:28am on the night between April 30 and May 1, Daily Jang reported, citing astronomers.

If the weather remains clear, the moon could be sighted for 40 to 89 minutes, after sunset, in different areas of the country on next Monday, said the media report.

Govt announces Eid holidays

A day earlier, the federal government had announced a four-day holiday on account of Eid-ul-Fitr from May 2-5, according to a notification issued by the PM Office.

Sources had said that a summary was moved seeking three holidays, however, PM Shehbaz Sharif granted four holidays.

The holidays will begin on May 2 (Monday) and will continue till May 5 (Thursday).