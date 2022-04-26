Khurram Dastagir given power portfolio, Ayaz Sadiq economic affairs

(L to R) MNAs Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and Khurram Dastagir. — National Assembly website

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday allocated portfolios to Khurram Dastagir, Ayaz Sadiq, and three other ministers, a notification from the Cabinet Division said.

Khurram Dastagir has been handed the power ministry portfolio, Ayaz Sadiq economic affairs, Riaz Hussain Prizada human rights, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi parliamentary affairs, while Muhammad Hashim Notazai has been appointed as the state minister for power.

The latest allocations come as the prime minister — who was sworn into the office on April 11 after the ouster of Imran Khan — is finalising his federal cabinet after consultations with coalition partners.

It is noteworthy that Prizada was handed the portfolio after it was withdrawn from Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari last week. The latter was later appointed as the minister for inter-provincial coordination.

Meanwhile, Former diplomat Syed Tariq Fatemi was — on the same day as Mazari — denotified as the special assistant to the prime minister on foreign affairs a day after he was appointed to the post.

However, Fatemi was retained and designated as a minister of the state, the Cabinet Division said in a notification.