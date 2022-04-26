Sindh House attack: Two PTI MNAs arrested after bail cancellation

PTI’s MNAs Attaullah and Faheem Khan have been arrested after IHC revokes their pre-arrest interim bail. Photo: Geo TV. /screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Two PTI MNAs, accused of attacking Sindh House, were arrested on Tuesday after the cancellation of their interim bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

PTI’s MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan were taken into custody by the police after IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir revoked their pre-arrest interim bail granted earlier in a case relating to an attack on the Sindh House in Islamabad last month.

At the outset of today’s hearing, complainant Jamal Mandokhail’s counsel Raja Nazeer and the defendants’ lawyer Advocate Faisal Siddique presented their arguments before the court.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court cancelled the pre-arrest bail of the PTI members. Meanwhile, the two former MNAs were arrested outside the courtroom.

Sindh House attack

On March 18, after around two dozen PTI MNAs had decided to move to the Sindh House to seek refuge from the then government's wrath, party workers resorted to violence in Islamabad as they barged into the lodge to throw the lawmakers out.

Hordes of PTI workers — including MNA Ataullah Niazi and Faheem Khan — participated in the demonstration. The workers chanted slogans against the PTI MNAs and in then prime minister Khan’s support. They also smashed the lotay with their feet.