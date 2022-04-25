There was no pressure on former ambassador to US Asad Majeed: FO

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar addressing his weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, on April 25, 2022. — Facebook/foreignofficepk

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday dismissed rumours and clarified that there was "no pressure on the former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed" at any time.

"...there was no pressure of any kind on the ambassador at any time. And there is no possibility of any editing of the communication," FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said during his weekly press briefing.

The spokesperson added that Majeed would continue working as his transfer from Washington to Brussels was part of a routine procedure.

"His agreement has already been received and the appointment notified and he will be proceeding to Brussels accordingly," the spokesperson said.

In response to a question, Iftikhar said the ambassador briefed the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting last week and provided his assessment on the cable — touted as a "threat letter" by ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

The NSC had Friday ruled out a foreign conspiracy behind the ouster of the PTI-led government in a setback to ex-premier Khan's narrative of a "regime change conspiracy".

"The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decision of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy," a statement from the PM's Office said.

"Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessment received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy."

But Khan has refused to accept that there was no foreign conspiracy, repeatedly blamed the United States for his ouster, refused to accept the newly-elected government, and called on supporters to get ready to march toward Islamabad.