Another Karachi missing girl traced in DG Khan

Representational image. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: After Dua Zehra, another missing girl, Nimra Kazmi — 14 — have been traced by the police in Dera Ghazi Khan, said the police officials.

The police officials, however, said that Nimra Kazmi has tied the knot "willingly".

In a video statement that surfaced today, Nimra Kazmi said that nobody had kidnapped her and that she tied the knot willingly. “I am very happy,” she said, adding that she got married on April 18.



She also requested to remove her videos from social media.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the police were taking measures to recover the missing girl from Saudabad.

As per the missing girl's mother, her 14-year-old daughter went missing on April 20 from Saudabad.

The missing child's mother had said that she left her home at 9 am to go to work but when she returned, her daughter was not at home. Despite frantically searching for Nimra, she was nowhere to be found.

Providing details about her daughter, the grief-stricken mother had said that Nimra was a grade-10 student and was preparing for her final exams. She had appealed to the chief minister of Sindh, the Inspector-General of Sindh, and other higher-ups to look into the matter and recover her daughter as soon as possible.

Per the police, a case related to the missing child had been registered at the Saudabad Police Station and a search was underway.