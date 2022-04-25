PIA CEO Arshad Malik retires after completing three-year term

Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik. Photo: PIA/file

ISLAMABAD: After completing his three-year term, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik bade a farewell to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), confirmed a spokesperson for the national flag carrier on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the PIA spokesperson said: “Arshad Malik completes his tenure as CEO PIA. In his video message, he reflects upon his journey and experiences during his time on the post, and bids farewell with a wish for a great and prosperous future for PIA and Pakistan."

The airline sources said that Air Marshal Aamir Hayat has been appointed as acting CEO of the PIA.

On October 11, 2018, the federal government announced the appointment of Arshad Mahmood Malik as the new chairman of cash-strapped PIA.

The new chairman of the national flag carrier had been directed to "immediately fix the institution's economic condition," then information minister Fawad Chaudhry had said.

