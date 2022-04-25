Hajj 2022: Religious ministry issues public alert

Religious Affairs Ministry urges the masses to be careful of fraudsters, who are deceiving them in the name of Hajj.

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has issued a public alert urging the intending pilgrims not to submit their hard-earned money to any private tour operator until the Hajj Policy 2022 is officially announced.

After taking notice of public complaints, it said some private tour operators were garnering money from intending pilgrims but it had not authorised any individuals, banks, Hajj group organizers or agents to receive applications and collect money on behalf of the ministry.

The ministry also urged the masses to be careful of fraudsters, who were deceiving them in the name of Hajj and cautioned strict action against those allegedly involved in this illegal practice.

Fraudulent advertisements

Meanwhile, taking notice of fraudulent advertisements recruiting Khadmeen-e-Hajj, the ministry has urged the people to beware of this illegal practice.

Taking to state news agency APP, the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that certain overseas employment promoters were allegedly involved in fraudulent activities in the wake of hiring staffers for the services of pilgrims in the holy cities of Makkah and Madina for the four months on certain terms and conditions.

He said people should not pay heed to such advertisements as they had no authority over Khadmeen-e-Hajj recruitment.

He said although it was the jurisdiction of Overseas Employment Corporation and Bureau of Immigration to take action against such fraudsters, but due to a number of complaints registered on the online complaint cell of the religious affairs ministry, this statement of public interest was being issued to save their money and time.

He said the aspiring people should not follow the instructions of such mala fide advertisements and report to the quarters concerned to initiate the legal proceedings against them.