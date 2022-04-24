Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna attempted to 'murder' Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner alleged Blac Chyna tried to 'murder' her son Rob Kardashian, saying she put a gun to his head.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made this comments during her appearance in court this week during the £77million lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna against the Kardashians for defamation.



“She said it was funny, Chyna said it was funny, a joke. It's not funny. I have horrible memories of being in Paris with my daughter outside an apartment,” according to The Sun Kris, 66, said in court .



Kris called the alleged situation with Rob “heartbreaking” in court.



The trial also included a night on which Rob, 35, was allegedly attacked by Chyna - with Blac Chyna’s attorney going through Kris’ 2019 deposition which claimed Rob was hit in the face with a six foot metal rod in 2016.



In court, Kris alleged Rob was “hysterically crying” during the “very, very hectic situation” - and in the deposition claimed he had marks around his neck from being strangled with the charging cord for an iPhone.

Kris admitted she didn’t call the police at the time as they wanted to protect baby Dream - who Rob shares with Blac Chyna, and who at the time was only weeks old.