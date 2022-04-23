Kaira says Bilawal to take oath as foreign minister within two days

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) speak during a press conference in Islamabad on April 4, 2022. — AFP

LONDON: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira confirmed Saturday that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would take oath as the foreign minister in a day or two.

Bilawal was present at the time when the initial federal cabinet members took oath, however, he did not take the oath. But Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had assured that the PPP chairman would take the oath after he returns to Pakistan.



In a conversation with journalists in London, Kaira said Bilawal has left for Pakistan — after he held two meetings with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to exchange views on political matters.

In their last meeting, the PML-N supremo and PPP chairman — the two key allies in the ruling coalition — discussed ways forward after a "constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament" and agree to work closely to "repair the rot across the board," read a joint statement.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif led the PML-N delegation during the talks, while the PPP side comprised Bilawal, Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Kaira.

The joint statement said that during the meeting both leaders agreed that they have accomplished a great deal whenever they work together, the statement said, adding that it was resolved that at a crucial crossroads in history the imperative to work together to rebuild the country was seriously needed.

Matters relating to the broad roadmap for the future with the consensus of all democratic forces and the unfinished business left on the "Charter of Democracy" were also discussed in the meeting.

“It was also agreed that high-level summitry is needed to brainstorm the path ahead for a new charter,” read the statement.

Although there was speculation that PPP wanted more stake in the government, sources privy to the meeting confirmed that Bilawal and Nawaz did not discuss anything related to the posts of Senate, governor Punjab or presidency during their meetings.

The three-hour-long meeting between the PML-N supremo and PPP chairman was held in two parts. In the first part, Bilawal and Nawaz held a one-on-one meeting, while in the second half, other senior leaders of both parties also joined their leaders.