LAHORE: Following a prolonged delay of almost one week, Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz is expected to take the oath of his office today (Saturday), said well-placed sources.



Complying with the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) order, President Arif Alvi has nominated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab CM, said the sources.

As per the details, the oath-taking ceremony of Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shehbaz will be held later today at the Governor House. PM Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to attend the event.

The sources said that the presidency, after receiving the LHC order, had sought advice from the PM Office. To this, the prime minister suggested appointing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as a representative to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Sarfaraz Cheema has been shifted to the Services Hospital in Lahore after his health condition started deteriorating during Sehri. Currently, Cheema is undergoing various diagnostic tests at the hospital, the sources added.

LHC directs President Alvi to nominate representative

On Friday, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti had directed President Arif Alvi to nominate a representative to administer the oath to chief minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz.

The LHC CJ had stated that the governor cannot refuse to administer oath and issued directives to the court office to inform the president.

The court had issued the order while hearing a petition filed by newly elected CM Hamza Shahbaz against the governor’s refusal to fulfil his constitutional duty.

On April 17, the Punjab governor had cancelled the oath-taking ceremony due to the ruckus that took place in the assembly a day earlier during the CM election.

Cheema, in a press conference, had condemned the violence that took place in the Punjab Assembly and said that such incidents set a very wrong precedent.

“I am a political worker and have fought elections. This a very wrong precedent being set,” the governor had said.

Later, he refused to administer the oath, saying the election was not held in a transparent manner, citing a report from an assembly official, which was later challenged in the LHC.