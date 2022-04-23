The US Department of State building in Washington: Photo: AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Friday welcomed the National Security Committee’s (NSC) statement that rejected the allegations of former prime minister Imran Khan about a Washington-funded conspiracy to topple his government.

On Thursday, the NSC ruled out a foreign conspiracy behind the ouster of the PTI-led government in a setback to ex-PM's narrative of a "regime change conspiracy".

"The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decision of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy," the statement issued after the meeting had stated.

"Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessment received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy," read the statement.

In her press briefing today, US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said,” There’s absolutely no truth to those rumors.”

She said that they welcome the NSC’s statement, adding, “I would also like to underscore that the United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan.”

She said the US has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to the US interests.

'No foreign conspiracy'

The NSC, which met here on Thursday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, reaffirmed that the language used by the foreign official in the letter was undiplomatic and blatant interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs, but a thorough review of the communication received from the-then Pakistan ambassador in the United States, helped reach the conclusion that there was no foreign conspiracy.

The statement issued by the PM Office had said the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington was discussed in detail.

Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan had briefed the meeting about the content and context of his diplomatic cable that carried the alleged threat sent to the PTI government last month by a US official.



The Pakistani diplomat had briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram. The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting.



The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.