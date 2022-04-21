 
Who took Queen Elizabeth's new photograph in the grounds of Windsor Castle?

By Web Desk
April 21, 2022
Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's 96th birthday, the Royal Family  shared a new photograph of the British monarch with her horses.

"Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, The Queen is pictured with two of her fell ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale."

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobe, the picture was taken by Henry Dallal—who is best known for his equine photography and has captured images of the Queen and her horses on many occasions (including portraits taken for her 90th birthday, diamond jubilee and golden jubilee."