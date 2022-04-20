Johnny Depp 'apologises' for shameful texts about Amber Heard: 'I’m embarrassed'

Johnny Depp is regretful of putting Amber Heard in bad light over text messages.

In his testimony on Tuesday, the 58-year-old apologised to Virginia court for sending demeaning texts to his friends about Amber Heard.

Speaking about the messages, Johnny told the jury: "I am ashamed of some of the references made.

“I’m embarrassed that at the time the heat of the moment, the heat of the pain that I was feeling went to dark places.”

Earlier court testimony showed Depp repeatedly called Heard a “c***” and once texted his friend he hoped her “rotting corpse was decomposing in the f****** trunk of a Honda Civic.”

“Pain has to be dealt with humour, something dark, very dark humour,” Depp said during his testimony on Tuesday.

To his doctor David Kipper, Depp wrote: "Hi f**k man had another one. I cannot live like this. She is as full of s*** as a Christmas Goose."

He continued: "I'm done. NO MORE!!!! Constant insults released from a malicious evil and vindictive c**t!!!!!

"You know what's far more hurtful than her venomous and degrading educational ranting???

"Her hideously and purposely hurtful tirades and her goddamn shocking treatment of the man she was meant to love above all."

Depp's texts added: "Here's the real deal mate…her obsession with herself is far more important. She is so f***ing ambitious!!!!

"She's so desperate for success and fame. That's probably why I was acquired, mate. She has hammered me with what a sad old man has been I am," he declared.