Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) will meet President Alvi Alvi (L) today. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a maiden meeting with President Alvi Alvi today (Wednesday), said well-placed sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that the important meeting will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr at 2pm. During the meeting, matters relating to the appointment of new governors in all the four provinces and the crisis that erupted after Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema postponed the oath-taking ceremony of chief minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz will be discussed.

Both the leaders will also discuss the state’s affairs and national security matters. The meeting is aimed at reducing the bitterness and the political tensions that have enveloped the county after the ouster of the Imran Khan-led government through a no-confidence motion.

It is important to note that the president did not administer the oath to the prime minister and the federal cabinet.

Earlier on April 19, President Dr Arif Alvi had instructed Punjab Governor Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold office despite a summary moved by the premier seeking his removal.

"The Punjab governor would continue to serve till a decision on a summary for his removal was taken," a statement from the president had said.