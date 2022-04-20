Hamza Shahbaz's oath controversy: Punjab chief secretary refuses to obey governor’s orders

Punjab chief secretary office. Photo: file

LAHORE: The crisis that erupted after Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had “postponed” the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz has deepened further as the provincial chief secretary has refused to obey the order of the governor, it emerged on Wednesday.

As per the details, Sarfraz Cheema had removed his principal secretary for writing him a letter reminding his duties about the oath to the newly elected chief minister and gave the additional charge to Special Secretary Omar Saeed.

However, the Punjab chief secretary has refused to transfer the principal secretary, saying that he had fulfilled his constitutional responsibility. It was the responsibility of the principal secretary to inform the governor about the violation of the Constitution, he added.

The objections raised by Principal Secretary Rashid Mansoor were genuine, said the chief secretary’s office.

In the letter, Rashid Mansoor had told the Punjab governor that he cannot decline to administer the oath to the chief minister-elect under any circumstances.



The principal secretary had warned Omer Sarfraz Cheema that he will violate the Constitution if he refuses to administer the oath.

Hamza Shahbaz was to take the oath of his office on Sunday but PTI’s Omar Sarfraz Cheema abruptly postponed the oath-taking ceremony, citing the Punjab Assembly secretary’s report, the Lahore High Court’s instructions and the facts presented to him.

In his letter, the principal secretary had said that no power was vested in the governor under the Constitution or any law to set aside the election under any circumstances.

“The Punjab Assembly secretary had in all probability rendered himself liable to contempt proceedings for a completely illegal report that smacks of mala fide,” read the letter.

“I have no power under any provision of the Constitution, the law or the Rules of the Punjab Assembly 1997 to call into question the declaration of the result by the deputy speaker, who is duly authorised by the Lahore High Court to conduct the election for the office of the chief minister,” he had added.