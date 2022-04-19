 
National

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist, says ISPR

By Web Desk
April 19, 2022
An AFP file photo of security forces' personnel.

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday a terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

As a result of the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, a terrorist, identified as Fareed Ahmed, was gunned down, the ISPR said in a statement.

The military's media wing added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Following the killing of the terrorist, the ISPR said locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the army to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

In a recent incident in the general area of Isham in North Waziristan District, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists were gunned down after they attacked a military convoy near the Pakistan-Afghan border.

The military’s media wing identified the martyred soldiers as:

  • Havaldar Tariq Yousaf (age 36 years, resident of Faisalabad)
  • Sepoy Suleman Waqas (age 34 years, resident of Layyah)
  • Sepoy Junaid Ali (age 26 years, resident of Layyah)
  • Sepoy Ijaz Hussain (age 27 years, resident of Khairpur)
  • Sepoy Waqar Ahmed (age 25 years, resident of Mirpur Khas)
  • Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer (age 24 years, resident of Chakwal)
  • Sepoy Arshad Ali (age 23 years, resident of Sohbatpur)