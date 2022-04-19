Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday a terrorist was killed during an intense exchange of fire in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.
As a result of the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, a terrorist, identified as Fareed Ahmed, was gunned down, the ISPR said in a statement.
The military's media wing added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.
Following the killing of the terrorist, the ISPR said locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to the army to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.
In a recent incident in the general area of Isham in North Waziristan District, seven soldiers embraced martyrdom, while four terrorists were gunned down after they attacked a military convoy near the Pakistan-Afghan border.
The military’s media wing identified the martyred soldiers as:
