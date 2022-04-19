Internet speed to be affected on April 21, says PTA

Image showing some cables attached to sockets. — AFP/File

The internet speed in the country will be slow on April 21, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Tuesday.

Citing the reason for the slow speed, the PTA, in a statement, said a power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken from 2-7am.



Noting that some internet users might experience downgraded speeds, the PTA said alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users would be taken to meet capacity requirements.

The telecommunication authority added it would work to ensure the internet starts full functionality as quickly as possible.

In February, a cable cut in a submarine cable system at a distance of almost 400 km off the coast of Pakistan caused internet disruption across the country as well.