Miftah Ismail made finance minister, Sanaullah given interior ministry

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail (right), Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assigned key portfolios of finance and interior to federal ministers Miftah Ismail and Rana Sanaullah respectively.

As per the details, PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb has been appointed federal minister for information. Ahsan Iqbal has been given the ministry of planning development, Azam Nazeer Tarar the law ministry and Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti ministry of narcotics control.

JUI-F’s Mufti Abdul Shakoor has been assigned the portfolio of religious ministry, Muhammad Talha Mahmood ministry for states and frontier regions (Safron). Maulana Asad Mahmood has been given the ministry of communications.

Tariq Bashir Cheema has been made minister for food security while MQM-P’s Syed Aminul Haque has been assigned the portfolio of minister for information technology and telecommunication.

New federal cabinet takes oath

Earlier today, the cabinet of PM Shehbaz Sharif took oath, including 31 federal ministers, three ministers of state and three advisers to the prime minister.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the cabinet members as President Dr Arif Alvi had declined to do it on Monday.

According to the details, the new cabinet includes 14 ministers from the ruling PML-N. The PPP have nine federal ministers, two ministers of state and one adviser to the PM. Four ministers are from JUI-F, two from MQM-Pakistan, one each from JWP and BAP.

Those who are part of the cabinet are: Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Miftah Ismail, Mian Javed Latif, Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Syed Murtaza Mahmood, Sajid Hussain Toori, Ahsan ur Rehman Mazari, Abid Hussain, Asad Mahmood, Abdul Wassey, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Three ministers of state are: Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar and Abdul Rehman Kanju

The Prime Minister’s advisers are: Miftah Ismail, Amir Muqam and Qamar Zaman Kaira.