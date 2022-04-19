New federal cabinet takes oath

Members of the new cabinet are taking their oath. Photo: Geo News/ screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The cabinet of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath today (Tuesday), including 30 federal ministers, three ministers of state and three advisers to the Prime Minister.



Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the cabinet members as President Dr Arif Alvi had declined to do it on Monday.

According to the details, the new cabinet includes 14 ministers from the ruling PML-N. The PPP have nine federal ministers, two ministers of state and one adviser to the PM. Four ministers are from JUI-F, two from MQM-Pakistan, one each from JWP, BAP and PML-Q.

Those who are part of the cabinet are: Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah Khanm Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Khurram Dastgir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Javed latif, Riaz Hussain Peerzada, Murtaza Javed Abbassi, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Syed Khursheed Shahm Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Naveed Qamar, Abdul Qadir Patel, Shazia Marri, Syed Murtaza Mehmud,, Sajid Hussain Turi, Ehasanur Rehman Mazari, Abdid Hussain Bhayo, Asad Mehmood, Abdul Wasay, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Muhamamd Talha Mehmood, Syed Aminul Haq, Syed Faisal Sabzwari, Muhammad Israr Tareen, Shahzain Bugti and Chaudry Tariq Bashir Cheema.

Four ministers of state are: Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar, Abdul Rehman Kanju and Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar.

The Prime Minister’s advisers are: Miftah Ismail, Amir Muqam and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

According to sources, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif contacted former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and asked him to hold the portfolio of minister for petroleum to steer the country out of a crisis.

Sources said the ruling coalition had not yet decided to remove President Arif Alvi because it would need comprehensive support in the national and provincial assemblies. The ruling parties would decide the name of the next president at an appropriate time.

More to follow...