PTI Karachi jalsa: Who paid for Imran Khan’s chartered flights?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives in Karachi via a chartered flight to attend the Karachi rally.

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan travelled in a charter plane to and from Karachi on Saturday, the charges of which were paid by a Dubai-based Pakistani businessman.

According to a Geo News report, an aviation company was paid Rs2.9 million for the charter flights and this amount was paid by the Pakistani businessman.

The use of the chartered plane by the PTI leadership, owned by Engro, has become a matter of controversy, forcing the company to issue a clarification.

The statement said that the aircraft has been leased out to the aviation company to be used as a chartered plane.

The development also brought PML-N and PTI leaders face-to-face who got engaged in a verbal altercation on Twitter.

Taking to social media, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal shared a picture of Imran Khan coming out of the plane and said, “This is an unprofessional attitude.”

Responding to Iqbal, PTI leader Omar Ayub Khan said that threatening the corporate sector is a reflection of the police station mentality.

“It is up to a company to decide whether to lease its assets (aircraft) for revenue, not you,” Ayeb added.

He said that there was fear and panic in this imported government. Omar Ayub also asked Ahsan Iqbal, “By the way, why are your allies –PPP-not ready to join the cabinet.