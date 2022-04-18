SC resumes hearing on presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63-A

ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday resumed the hearing on the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63(A) of the Constitution.

The five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel is hearing the reference.

In the last hearing on April 12, the SC had delisted the hearing of the reference till the appointment of a new attorney after Khalid Jawed Khan's resignation who had stepped down from the post following the ouster of the PTI government.

Similarly, the PTI, on April 15, moved the top court seeking a lifetime disqualification of its defector lawmakers under Article 63-A after then prime minister Imran Khan was voted out by the National Assembly through a no-confidence motion.

The petition was filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, which gives the SC the right to enforce fundamental rights.

SCBA, JUIF and PMLN submit responses in SC



On March 25, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), JUI-F and PML-N submitted their responses to the apex court regarding their positions on Article 63-A and Article 95.

The SCBA had said voting is an individual right of an MNA instead of a political party's collective right under Article 95. It had declared the MNAs' right to vote for the no-confidence motion against the prime minister to be an individual capacity.

The JUI-F had also submitted its reply to the reference, declaring Article 63-A "undemocratic". "Disqualification on voting against party policy would further weaken the already fragile democracy."

The party had said that the article in question obliges the MNAs — who got elected as independent candidates — to follow a political party if they join it after winning.

The PML-N, on the other hand, had said that Article 63-A and Article 95 are clear and every lawmaker has the right to vote. The party had seconded JUI-F's argument that the vote of every MNA will be counted and that filing of the presidential reference is a premature and unnecessary move.

The reference

The president had referred to an apex court judgment, authored by Justice Shafiur Rehman in the case of Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Rahim vs Federation of Pakistan, PLD 1992 SC 646, holding that on account of the cancerous vice of floor crossing, Pakistan has been unable to achieve stability in the polity of the country. The reference has asked what other measures and steps can be undertaken within the existing constitutional and legal framework to deter the cancerous practice of defection, floor crossing and vote buying?

The reference stated that a robust interpretation of Articles 62 and 63-A of the Constitution by the court at this critical juncture would not only salvage the representative institutions but also the democratic process and restore the faith of people in democracy.