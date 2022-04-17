Kendall Jenner takes a dig at Kris Jenner for giving standard answers in interviews

FileFootage

Kendall Jenner took a dig at Kris Jenner for giving same standard answers in interview as Kris shockingly said that her grandkids have an amazing work ethic.



During her recent interview, the 66-year-old momager apparently misheard a question about her grandkids leading to a good laugh between her and the supermodel.

"Kris, you have so many incredible grandkids, who do you think is going to start an empire of their own?" she was asked.

Repeating the standard answer, Kris said, “Oh wow, I think they’re all destined for great things. I’m really proud of them.”

"And they all have this amazing work ethic, and really love what they do,” she added a shocking remark.

The PR answer caught her 26-year-old daughter caught off guard before she took a dig at her mother.

"What? They’re like six," Kendall said. "You’re talking about the grandkids?"

Kris embarrassingly said, "Oh, I thought you were talking about the kids. Well it applies to everyone," she added with a laugh.

Kendall further pointed out, “They’re great, but what job do they have?”

Kris insisted, “Well, they take out the trash. And they make their bed. I can see big things.”

Reacting to the interview, fans slammed the reality TV star on Reddit. “Kris was on autopilot. Love that Kendall was like (expletive)?"

“Kris was giving that PR answer and Kendall was like hold up,” another one added.