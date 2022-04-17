 
Sunday April 17, 2022
Newly elected Hamza Shehbaz to be sworn in as Punjab chief minister today

Oath taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at Punjab Governor House at 8pm

By Web Desk
April 17, 2022
Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz. — Twitter/Hamza Shahbaz
LAHORE: Newly elected Hamza Shehbaz will take the oath as the new chief minister of Punjab  today (Sunday) in a swearing in ceremony at Punjab Governor House.

Hamza won the  election for the coveted slot by securing 197 votes a day earlier.

The oath taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 8pm. However, it is not known yet whether PTI-backed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema will administer the oath to Hamza.

Meanwhile, Governor House received a notification issued by the Deputy Speaker’s Office about  Hamza's victory in the CM's polls.

The  notification directs the provincial governor to issue a notification regarding the election of Hamza on Punjab CM's post.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Hamza

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President congratulated Hamza Shahbaz on becoming the chief minister of Punjab.

In his congratulatory message to Hamza on Twitter, PM Shehbaz, who is also Hamza’s father, wrote: "Congratulations Hamza. Work hard [and] serve the people of Punjab with your heart [and] soul!”

“Process of sending this fascist regime home has not been easy, but the tougher challenge is to alleviate the sufferings of people caused due to incompetent, corrupt, [and] violent regime of Niazi [Imran Khan],” he wrote.