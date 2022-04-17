Newly elected Hamza Shehbaz to be sworn in as Punjab chief minister today

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz. — Twitter/Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: Newly elected Hamza Shehbaz will take the oath as the new chief minister of Punjab today (Sunday) in a swearing in ceremony at Punjab Governor House.

Hamza won the election for the coveted slot by securing 197 votes a day earlier.

The oath taking ceremony is scheduled to take place at 8pm. However, it is not known yet whether PTI-backed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema will administer the oath to Hamza.

Meanwhile, Governor House received a notification issued by the Deputy Speaker’s Office about Hamza's victory in the CM's polls.

The notification directs the provincial governor to issue a notification regarding the election of Hamza on Punjab CM's post.

PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Hamza

On Saturday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President congratulated Hamza Shahbaz on becoming the chief minister of Punjab.

In his congratulatory message to Hamza on Twitter, PM Shehbaz, who is also Hamza’s father, wrote: "Congratulations Hamza. Work hard [and] serve the people of Punjab with your heart [and] soul!”

“Process of sending this fascist regime home has not been easy, but the tougher challenge is to alleviate the sufferings of people caused due to incompetent, corrupt, [and] violent regime of Niazi [Imran Khan],” he wrote.