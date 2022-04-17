Imran Khan continues tirade against judiciary in Karachi rally

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a jalsa in Karachi on Saturday, April 16, 2022. — Twitter/PTI

KARACHI: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday evening alleged that the Shehbaz Sharif-led government is trying to push the PTI "out of the match" via the foreign funding case and said that the corruption cases of the PPP, and PML-N must be heard together.

Addressing a jalsa at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah, the former prime minister thanked the people of the metropolis for coming out of their houses to show support to him and said that the purpose of his visit to Karachi was not in the interests of the PTI but it was for the sake of Pakistan and the future of its children.

At the beginning of his address, Imran Khan asked the attendees of the jalsa to listen to him carefully so that they could determine whether his ouster from power was an "interference or conspiracy".

The PTI chairman also asked a charged crowd to raise their hands and show whether they believed his removal was an "interference or a conspiracy".

'I stand with humanity'

"A major international conspiracy was carried out against this country," said Imran, adding that throughout his tenure, he was not against any country and stood with humanity.

The former prime minister also shared that since a "strong and powerful" Pakistani community lives in the United States, he believes in establishing congenial relations with all countries.

"My Pakistanis, I want friendship with everyone but I cannot allow our country to become a slave to anyone," he maintained, adding that before coming to Karachi, people were telling him that his life is under "threat" as "mafias" are after him.

"[Nonetheless, I decided to come here] as my life is not as important as your freedom. This conspiracy is to make you slaves to foreign powers. One Mir Jaffer has been imposed on us via a conspiracy," he said while referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The PTI chief then went on to explain to the crowd who Mir Jaffer was.

Explaining the alleged conspiracy against him that led to his ouster from the government, Imran Khan told the people that he learned three to four months ago that US officials had started meeting the leaders of the then Opposition along with PTI's dissident MPs and journalists at the American embassy.

Imran Khan said that after those meetings, when US State Department official Donald Lu met the Pakistani ambassador, he knew that the no-confidence motion was being tabled against his government.

The PTI chairman claimed that the official had "threatened" the Pakistani envoy that if the motion is not successful "then it will be very difficult for Pakistan", adding that he said Pakistan would be "forgiven" if the no-confidence motion is "successful".

"Pakistanis tell me what more disappointing threat can be given to 220 million people. And who are they giving it to? The country’s elected prime minister," said Imran Khan.

The former prime minister shared that after the meeting his dissident MPs "conscience" started getting awakened and the government's allies started leaving.

"Tell me Pakistanis whether it was a conspiracy or not? Which country is threatened like this?" asked Imran Khan.

Sadiq and Amin



The former prime minister said that when ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri got to know about the letter he adjourned the session.

"After that Supreme Court give a verdict, we accept the decision, the decision is that our hands are tied," said Imran Khan.

The PTI chairperson said that the courts were opened at 12am on the day of the vote of no-confidence motion.

"I want to ask what crime was I committing that the courts were opened. I am a Pakistani who named his party after justice," said Imran Khan.

The former prime minister claimed that he had not broken "any of Pakistan’s law so far". He also told the crowd that he was the only politician who was "declared Sadiq and Amin" by the Supreme Court.

"I knew the match was fixed. But what has hurt me is that in fear that I may commit any crime, I would break the Constitution. The courts that opened at 12am will remain in my heart for the rest of my life," said the PTI chairman.

Imran questions SC why it did not investigate cypher

The former prime minister also asked the Supreme Court why it did not investigate the cypher that was cited by the former deputy speaker.

"They (US) knew who was to come. Mir Jaffer was ready with his Ajkan. He is an expert in boot polishing. Once the cherry blossom [came to power] he got the order to do more," said Imran Khan while talking about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The former prime minister said that he understands "Americans and Europeans better than these politicians".

Imran Khan said that when the west sees a leader stand for their country then they pressurise the person but "respect" them.

"When you polish their boot with cherry blossom they do not respect you," said the PTI chairman while taking a shot at PM Shehbaz.

The former prime minister also asked the judiciary why they did not take suo motu action when the PTI MPs were "betraying their mandate and selling themselves".

'Don't forgive conscience sellers'

The former prime minister urged the people not to "forgive" the "conscience sellers".

"If this conspiracy is successful then no prime minister will be able to stand against America’s threats," claimed Imran Khan.

The former premier then explained to the people about how Pakistan got involved in the war against terror. He took up to explained issue while mentioning the soldiers martyred in North Waziristan a day earlier.

"I ask America what problem do you have with me?" asked the former prime minister.

'Disrespectful'

Imran Khan also said that what is more "disrespectful" that a man who is on bail is made prime minister of the country.

"They have high standards for themselves but have made a criminal our prime minister," claimed Imran Khan. He added that western powers make criminals head of the government as they are easily sold.

"Americans have imposed him (Shehbaz Sharif) on us. People who were looting the country for 30 years have been imposed on us once again," claimed Imran Khan.

The PTI chairman also claimed that action will be taken against officers who were involved in the cases of PML-N leaders.

"Look, Pakistani thieves have returned," said Imran Khan.

Turning his gun towards former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the PTI chairman claimed that the PML-N supremo was behind the conspiracy against his government.

"He ran away by lying twice. Now he is preparing to return," said Imran Khan.

The PTI chairperson warned that the incoming leaders would "loot again".

"You have to come out in the streets, in cities, in villages. If you accept the conspiracy, your children will not forgive you," Imran Khan appealed to the masses.

One cannot be neutral in such circumstances: Imran

The former prime minister also said that there is no "third way" and one cannot be "neutral" in such circumstances.

"If people want this Mir Jafar then come and win election," said Imran Khan. However, he told the crowd that he believes that the incumbent government will not agree for elections.

Talking about the foreign funding case, the PTI chairperson said that the case has been filed to get him "out of the game".

"I say foreign funding and his (Shehbaz Sharif's) corruption case should be heard together," said Imran Khan. He also alleged that "false cases" would be made against him and his former cabinet in the FIA and NAB.

"If you push us against the wall, then you will be harmed, not the country. We have to remain peaceful, this is our police, and our institutions," Imran Khan told his followers.

Today’s jalsa is one of the many public gatherings planned by the PTI as they ramp up the political temperature to demand early elections after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

While some PTI leaders were in Karachi to welcome Imran Khan other prominent leaders including Hammad Azhar, and Shafqat Mehmood are currently at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk where PTI supporters have come out on the call of Khan.

It is worth mentioning that when Imran Khan landed at Karachi airport he complained of severe headache and asked for medicine from PTI leader Imran Ismail.

Khan arrived in a charter plane and was received by Ismail, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, among other leaders.

According to reports, Khan went to the governor house from the airport where he will chair a party meeting after which he is scheduled to reach Bagh--Jinnah to address the people of Karachi.

Preparations for Karachi public gathering had began few days ago after Imran Khan had announced that he would be visiting the city.



Trussing falls during PTI's Karachi public gathering

During the public gathering, a trussing fell in Karachi injuring a large number of PTI supporters present at the venue.

The light stand at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground collapsed and several people were injured, videos circulating on social media show that people had climbed the trussing due to which that stand fell.