Fact check: Doctored video clip of Geo News being circulated on social media

A doctored video clip attributed to Geo News is being widely circulated on social media alleging that the channel was downplaying the PTI public gathering in Karachi.
The video shows a TV reporter finishing his beeper while someone in the background could be heard saying that the crew should look for empty spaces at the venue to focus on, giving the impression that not many people attended the jalsa.
Someone could also be heard saying that the crew should push a journalist onto the stage and then shift blames on PTI workers.
It is important to note that news producers do not go to the event to cover it, as it is only the reporter's job.
The voice in the background is apparently of some PTI worker speaking loudly during the rally in a deliberate attempt to malign the channel.
In the fake video, it can be clearly seen that the reporter is neither saying anything nor responding to the conversation.
It should be noted that during the past few days, a smear campaign has been launched against national institutions on social media after which the law enforcement agencies started a crackdown against those involved.
Geo News is taking legal action against the culprits and is also filing a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate who is behind the fake video.
IHC says "no restriction" can be imposed on ECP to reach out mandate assigned to it constitutionally
IHC's order comes after PTI moves court following arrest of social media activists by FIA
DG ISPR says Pakistan's progress is in democracy, there will never be martial law in the country
"Today Bilquise & I wept a river in her hospital room. She cried for Edhi sb & I cried for her," says Tehmina Durrani
PM Shahbaz Sharif expresses concerns over the worsening economic indicators
AJK ministers have been removed on the charges of misconduct, corruption and suspicious activities