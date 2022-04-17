Fact check: Doctored video clip of Geo News being circulated on social media

A doctored video clip attributed to Geo News is being widely circulated on social media alleging that the channel was downplaying the PTI public gathering in Karachi.

The video shows a TV reporter finishing his beeper while someone in the background could be heard saying that the crew should look for empty spaces at the venue to focus on, giving the impression that not many people attended the jalsa.

Someone could also be heard saying that the crew should push a journalist onto the stage and then shift blames on PTI workers.

It is important to note that news producers do not go to the event to cover it, as it is only the reporter's job.

The voice in the background is apparently of some PTI worker speaking loudly during the rally in a deliberate attempt to malign the channel.

In the fake video, it can be clearly seen that the reporter is neither saying anything nor responding to the conversation.



It should be noted that during the past few days, a smear campaign has been launched against national institutions on social media after which the law enforcement agencies started a crackdown against those involved.

Geo News is taking legal action against the culprits and is also filing a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate who is behind the fake video.