Friday April 15, 2022
National

PPP nominates Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood for Punjab governorship

Sources says PPP leadership has informed Mehmood of their decision

By Azam Malik
April 15, 2022
PPP leader Mhakhdoom Ahmed Mehmood. — Facebook/MakhdoomSyedAhmadMehmood
LAHORE: PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood has been nominated for the Punjab governor's slot by his party, sources said.

Sources further said that the PPP leadership has informed Mehmood — who has experience being Punjab's governor previously — of the decision.

Mehmood, who was earlier part of PML-F, decided to part ways with the party after then-president Asif Ali Zardari appointed him as Punjab governor in December 2012 — and he served till June 2013.

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — who was sworn in on April 11 — is yet to form his federal cabinet and appoint governors in the four provinces — Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.

But sources have said that MQM-P will get the governorship of Sindh, PPP Punjab, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and BNP-M Balochistan.