PPP nominates Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood for Punjab governorship

LAHORE: PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood has been nominated for the Punjab governor's slot by his party, sources said.

Sources further said that the PPP leadership has informed Mehmood — who has experience being Punjab's governor previously — of the decision.

Mehmood, who was earlier part of PML-F, decided to part ways with the party after then-president Asif Ali Zardari appointed him as Punjab governor in December 2012 — and he served till June 2013.

Newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — who was sworn in on April 11 — is yet to form his federal cabinet and appoint governors in the four provinces — Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan.

But sources have said that MQM-P will get the governorship of Sindh, PPP Punjab, JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and BNP-M Balochistan.