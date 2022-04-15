Shadab Khan performs Umrah

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan has performed Umrah and prayed for the prosperity and peace in the country, the cricketer shared on Thursday.
He shared a picture of himself in Ahram with the Khana-i-Kaaba in the background.
In the social media post, he said: “Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all.”
Hundreds of believers travel to Saudi Arabia every year and perform Umrah in Ramadan, seeking the Almighty’s blessings during the holy month.
The pilgrimage was restricted for the last couple of years due to the coronavirus pandemic but now the situation has improved and the kingdom has allowed foreigners as well.
"In line with the law, every member should appear in person and submit their resignation to the speaker," Ayaz Sadiq...
"I don't foresee any US military role ," Pentagon press secretary says
PM directs to provide funds for K-4 project and instructs WAPDA chairman to complete water project by 2024
LHC orders Punjab Assembly deputy speaker to hold election for CM on April 16
India’s insinuations against Pakistan are in fact a desperate attempt to conceal its state-terrorism in occupied...
IHC CJ Athar Minallah orders FIA director general to refrain from harassing people