Shadab Khan performs Umrah

In this file photo, Muslim pilgrims perform prayers around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia on August 7, 2019, prior to the start of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca. -AFP/File

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan has performed Umrah and prayed for the prosperity and peace in the country, the cricketer shared on Thursday.

He shared a picture of himself in Ahram with the Khana-i-Kaaba in the background.

In the social media post, he said: “Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah. Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all health for everyone. May Allah bless you all.”

Hundreds of believers travel to Saudi Arabia every year and perform Umrah in Ramadan, seeking the Almighty’s blessings during the holy month.

The pilgrimage was restricted for the last couple of years due to the coronavirus pandemic but now the situation has improved and the kingdom has allowed foreigners as well.