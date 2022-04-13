Pakistan rejects ‘unwarranted’ reference in joint statement issued by US, India

Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Photo: Radio Pakistan/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the “unwarranted” reference in the joint statement issued after the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in Washington.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said, “The gratuitous reference in the statement alluding to some non-existent and dismantled entities betrays the misplaced counter-terrorism focus of both countries.”

It is unfortunate that a bilateral cooperation mechanism is being used to target a third country for political expediency and to mislead public opinion away from the real and emerging terrorism threats. The assertions made against Pakistan in the statement are malicious and lack any credibility, he added.

Fight against terrorism

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has remained a major, proactive, reliable and willing partner of the international community in the global fight against terrorism over the last two decades.

“Pakistan’s successes and sacrifices in countering terrorism are unparalleled and widely acknowledged by the international community, including the United States,” he said, adding that no country in the region has sacrificed more for peace than Pakistan.

India's desperate attempt

India’s insinuations against Pakistan are in fact a desperate attempt to conceal its state-terrorism and brutal atrocities against the subjugated Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), read the statement.

He urged the international community to condemn India’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and the impunity that continues to be associated with it.

The spokesperson said, “India’s terrorism network using the soil of other countries and through supporting UN-designated terrorist organizations, is on record. Failing to take cognizance of this serious situation is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility.”

He also urged the partner countries to take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from associating themselves with positions that are one-sided, politically motivated, and divorced from ground realities.

The spokesperson said that they have conveyed their concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the U.S.-India statement to Washington through diplomatic channels.