Aamir Liaquat breaks silence over divorce reports with wife Dania Shah

KARACHI: Reacting to the reports circulating on social media, former PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain has held the political party responsible for spreading false news about his divorce with 18-year-old Dania Shah, his third wife.

On April 3, Aamir Liaquat had officially announced his decision to quit Imran Khan-led PTI, calling the Opposition’s move against the premier “justified.”

Taking to Twitter, Aamir Liaquat said, “I vehemently deny all the rumours that PTI and its mercenaries are spreading that I have parted ways with Dania.”

“We love each other immensely. I warned PTI and their rented goons. Don't enter my home, otherwise, nothing will be left.”

The former PTI leader urged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the concerned institutions to take action against those involved in spreading false reports about his divorce on social media.



Meanwhile, his wife Syeda Dania Aamir said, “Proud wife of living legend Aamir Liaquat Hussain, TikTok is fun, I do not give you permission to invade my privacy.

