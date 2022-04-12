Kylie Jenner reveals she's still in process of legally changing baby son's name

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has revealed that she has not yet ‘legally’ changed her newborn son’s name.

During an interview with USA Today, the makeup mogul revealed that she and her partner Travis Scott "are still in process of changing their baby boy’s name," whom they name Wolf at birth.

Jenner, 24, who welcomed her second child on 2nd Feb, announced less than 10 days after the birth his name was ‘Wolf Webster’. However, she later told her 320 million Instagram followers in March that her child’s name ‘isn’t Wolf anymore’, because it ‘just really didn’t feel like it was him’.

During the interview on Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said, “We had to quickly sign the birth certificate and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name.”

“It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians star, who is also a mom to 4-year-old daughter Stormi, has not disclosed whether her son's middle name Jacques is also being changed.