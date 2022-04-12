Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and newly elected PM of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to make joint efforts for peace and socio-economic development of the people.

Responding to a tweet from Narendra Modi, Shahbaz Sharif thanked the Indian prime minister for extending felicitation on his elections as premier of Pakistan and wrote, “Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people.”

He said that Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India, adding that peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir is indispensable.

Reiterating the country’s matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism, Shahbaz said, “Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known.”

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people.”