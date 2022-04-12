Punctual Shahbaz Sharif sends officials of PM Office into panic

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Photo PML-N Twitter

The surprise arrival of the newly elected premier Shahbaz Sharif at the PM Office early in the morning caused a panic among the officials at the prime minister's official residence.

Shahbaz Sharif, who is largely known for his punctuality, reached the Prime Minister’s Office at 7 am to assume the charge of his office. The officers and other employees of the PM Office who had not reached yet rushed to the office to avoid the wrath of the newly elected PM.



Shahbaz Sharif instructed that the PM’s Office timing will start at sharp 8 am and abolished two weekly offs. As per the new schedule, the PM’s office will remain open six days a week and there will be only one official weekly holiday on Sunday.

Soon after assuming the office, PM Shahbaz issued orders to implement the relief package and other announcements that he made in the National Assembly a day earlier. He also ordered to ensure strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazars to provide relief to the masses during the holy month.

Shahbaz Sharif shifted to PM House

Earlier, PM Shahbaz Sharif, accompanied by his family, shifted to the PM House.

The premier moved to his official residence in the Red Zone after he was given a guard of honour earlier today. He was also introduced to the officials and staff of the PM House.



Shahbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the country’s 23rd prime minister a day earlier after the joint Opposition's candidate won a no-confidence vote from the National Assembly against Imran Khan who was voted out on Sunday.

