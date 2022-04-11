KP, Sindh governors resign

PESHAWAR/KARACHI: Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh have announced to resign from office after the National Assembly voted in favour of Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister.
KP Governor Shah Farman, who has tendered his resignation to President Arif Alvi, was the 32nd governor of the province — and took the oath on September 5, 2018.
Since joining PTI in 1995, Farman was elected to the provincial assembly, while he remained a minister from 2013 to 2018.
Following Farman, Governor Ismail also sent his resignation to President Alvi, while Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is also likely to tender his resignation.
The PTI MNAs, minutes before Farman's resignation from office, had also announced resigning from their seats — as the country is likely to witness intense political activity due to by-elections.
