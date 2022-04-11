Imran Khan decides en masse resignation from National Assembly: sources

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing the meeting of parliamentary meeting. -Photo Faisal Javed Khan

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Imran Khan Monday decided to resign from the National Assembly en masse, saying he will not sit in the assembly with these corrupt people, Geo News reported.

According to sources, some members of the PTI parliamentary party meeting advised Imran Khan not to resign and said that they should fight the Opposition in the assembly and not leave the field empty.

At this, the former PM said, “we will not sit in this assembly under any circumstances, if none of you resign, I will be the first member to resign from the assembly.”

Referring to the countrywide protests last night, Imran Khan said that everyone must have understood the power of PTI.



Senior party leader Fawad Chauhdry took to Twitter and confirmed that the party has decided to resign from the NA.

“Today, all members of the assembly are submitting their resignations to the speaker. We will fight for freedom.”

In another major development, the PTI has also decided to boycott the election of the prime minister for which they have nominated former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Murad Saeed resigns

Former federal minister Murad Saeed became the first PTI member to announce his resignation following the meeting.

The PTI leader shared his resignation on his Twitter account.



