Imran Khan arrives at parliament before PTI lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan Monday reached the Parliament House before the MNAs to chair a meeting of the parliamentary party ahead of the election of the 23rd premier.
The PTI’s parliamentary party meeting will finalise the strategy for the PM's election and decide about en masse resignations from the National Assembly, which has created division within the party.
It is pertinent to mention that today's meeting is the first meeting of the parliamentary party after his removal from the office and the former PM, to the surprise of many, arrived early while the lawmakers came afterwards.
PTI MNAs raised slogans in his favour upon his arrival.
While responding to a question about last night's protests on his call, he said, "it is the Almighty who gives respect."
The party pulled out big crowds in several cities to protest the removal of the Imran Khan’s government, which the party believed was a “foreign conspiracy” against the PTI regime.
PTI has requested NA speaker to initiate process to de-seat defiant lawmakers under Article 63 of Constitution
“I am taking the line of the Constitution of Pakistan,” says Asad Qaiser
Test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of weapon system, says ISPR
PTI's Asad Umar, Babar Awan, and advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique have filed a petition urging the top court to revoke...
Sheikh Rasheed declares the ongoing political situation in the country alarming and warned that its results could be...
The two could be seen talking in a friendly environment after session for voting on no-trust motion was adjourned by...