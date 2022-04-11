Imran Khan arrives at parliament before PTI lawmakers

PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrives at the Parliament House. Screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan Monday reached the Parliament House before the MNAs to chair a meeting of the parliamentary party ahead of the election of the 23rd premier.

The PTI’s parliamentary party meeting will finalise the strategy for the PM's election and decide about en masse resignations from the National Assembly, which has created division within the party.



It is pertinent to mention that today's meeting is the first meeting of the parliamentary party after his removal from the office and the former PM, to the surprise of many, arrived early while the lawmakers came afterwards.

PTI MNAs raised slogans in his favour upon his arrival.





While responding to a question about last night's protests on his call, he said, "it is the Almighty who gives respect."

The party pulled out big crowds in several cities to protest the removal of the Imran Khan’s government, which the party believed was a “foreign conspiracy” against the PTI regime.