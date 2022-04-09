Chaudhry Shujaat urges joints efforts to end ongoing political crisis

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Photo: Geo News/ file

LAHORE: PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday stressed the need for joint efforts and a positive role by all the stakeholders to end the ongoing political crisis in the country.

Talking to journalist, Chaudhry Shujaat said: “We all have to play a positive role to end this political crisis.” He maintained that all the political parties have to devise their strategies as per the law.

Condemning the trend of horse-trading in the country's politics, he demanded steps against “lotacracy”.

“The trend of horse-trading in politics will increase if steps are not taken against it,” said Shujaat.

It is the responsibility of the national leadership to stop the horse-trading, he said, adding that the courts might have to take this responsibility if the election commission fails to stop the menace.

Hailing PM Imran Khan, the PML-Q leader said that he is committed to upholding the rule of law in the country. He also appreciated PM Imran Khan's stance on Article 63.

PTI files references against 20 dissident lawmakers

In a bid to get its defiant lawmakers de-seated ahead of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ruling PTI has submitted 20 references with the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser under Article 63(a) of the Constitution today.

As per details, PTI’s Chief Whip Malik Aamir Dogar, on the behalf of the party chairman handed over 20 references to the NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The defiant lawmakers were elected on the PTI’s tickets but later they joined the Opposition, read the reference. The defiant lawmakers were issued show-cause notices but they failed to give satisfactory answers, it added.

The PTI has requested the NA speaker to initiate the process to de-seat the defiant lawmaker of the party under Article 63(a) of the constitution.