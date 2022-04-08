Britney Spears lauds post-conservatorship highs in a candid appreciation post

Britney Spears celebrates her newfound success and freedom in a candid appreciation post on social media.

The admission has been posted to Instagram, in the caption of a photograph featuring Sam Ashagri.

the post includes exasperated accounts about Britney's newfound appreciation of life and freedom since the termination of her conservatorship.

An excerpt of the caption spoke of Britney's excitement over 'finally' getting to be a 'normal girl' who can "act stuck up and talk to others about how I'm getting married."

It reads, "I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married … out at dinners !!!! Acceptance and freedom are my key factors in my life at the moment and also loving this yummy man who I love so much !!!"

