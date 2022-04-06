Rihanna features on Forbes’ billionaires list in a first for Barbados

File Footage

Rihanna on Tuesday became the first Barbadian to feature on the Forbes annual worldwide billionaires list, alongside other entertainment names like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.



The annual list was released by the business magazine on Tuesday, April 5, and included a slew of new entrants like Rihanna, who forged her fortune from a successful makeup and lingerie business.

The Work singer ranked #1,729 on the list.

With this feat, Rihanna became the first billionaire of Barbados, her home country, reported Forbes. The country honoured her achievements in December by bestowing her with a special award.

The achievement also means that Rihanna is now the richest female musician; she successfully used her pop celeb status to leverage her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and Savage x Fenty lingerie line to a $1.7 billion business.

Alongside Rihanna, other big entertainment names to crack the list include Kim Kardashian, who ranked at #1,645 on the list.

Kim’s ex-Kanye West also featured on the list, but has contested his #1,513th ranking saying that Forbes has ‘underestimated’ his fortune.